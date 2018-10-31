More on Nabors Industries Q3 results

Nabors Industries (NBR +4.1% ) Q3 sales increase 18% Y/Y to $779M, led by sales growth across all segment.

The company says that the U.S.Drilling segment was the highlight of Q3, primarily attributable to improved performance of the Lower 48 drilling operation. Average daily rig margins exceeded $8,700, due to increasing rates along with decline in operating costs. Results improved seasonally in Canada, but International segment declined due to jackup divestitures and higher operational & reactivation expenses.

Sales by segment: Drilling operations: $678M (+10%); Drilling solutions: $61M (+62%); Rig technologies: $64M (+27%)

Average rigs working increased to 225.5 from 212

Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 420bps to 25.8%; reports narrower adjusted operating loss of $7.6M as compared to $74M

Capex for Q3 was $120M and expects FY18 capex to be ~$500M

