Kellogg guidance a food sector spoiler

Shares of Kellogg (K -8.2%) are reeling after higher shipping costs and expenses associated with making single-serve packs of popular products combined to dent the company's forecast for profit growth.
Kellogg's cut in EPS guidance follows a Q3 when sales were up 7% (aided by the RXBAR acquisition), but adjusted operating profit fell 4% Y/Y.
Decliners in the food sector include John B Sanfilippo (NASDAQ:JBSS) -9.3%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) -7.7%, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) -3.7%, Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) -3.0%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) -2.5%, ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) -2.3%, Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) -2.2%, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) -2.0% and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) -1.8%.
Previously: Kellogg -4% after profit warning (Oct. 31)
