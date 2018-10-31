Kellogg guidance a food sector spoiler

Shares of Kellogg (K -8.2% ) are reeling after higher shipping costs and expenses associated with making single-serve packs of popular products combined to dent the company's forecast for profit growth.

Kellogg's cut in EPS guidance follows a Q3 when sales were up 7% (aided by the RXBAR acquisition), but adjusted operating profit fell 4% Y/Y.

Decliners in the food sector include John B Sanfilippo (NASDAQ:JBSS) -9.3% , B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) -7.7% , General Mills (NYSE:GIS) -3.7% , Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) -3.0% , Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) -2.5% , ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) -2.3% , Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) -2.2% , J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) -2.0% and TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) -1.8% .

Previously: Kellogg -4% after profit warning (Oct. 31)