Rexnord jumps 13% post Q2 results beats

Rexnord (RXN +13.4% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 15.6% Y/Y to $524.8M, with +9% core sales, +8% acquisitions and -1% forex.

Process & motion control sales $348.7M (+16.1% Y/Y); core growth was +7% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin expanded by 180 bps to 22.3%.

Water management sales $$176.1M (+14.8% Y/Y); core growth was +15% Y/Y and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 110 bps to 27.1%.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 46 bps to 38.7% and operating margin improved by 50 bps to15.5%.

SG&A expenses increased 11.2% Y/Y to $106.5M.

Adj. EBITDA increased 20.2% Y/Y to $114.8M and margin 21.9% up by 83 bps .

Cash provided by operating activities YTD $75.1M, compared to $60.5M year ago. FCF of $57.5M, compared to $44.6M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Core sales in mid-single-digit percentage range; Net income from continuing operations $147-154M and Adj. EBITDA $433-443M.

Previously: Rexnord beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)