Huntsman pullback sets up attractive opportunity, Tudor Pickering says

Huntsman (HUN +1.6% ) is higher after Tudor Pickering recommends buying the stock, with analyst Matthew Blair saying the stock's 36% YTD selloff has opened up an attractive investment opportunity.

Blair says HUN’s integrated polyurethanes business model has provided strong, consistent results despite turbulent component MDI pricing, and notes shares are trading at just 4.8x-5x on estimated 2018-19 EBITDA, which is a new five-year low and nearly two turns below HUN’s average since 2013.

Blair also notes HUN could monetize the rest of its stake in Venator Materials and generate more than $300M in cash, which could be used to buy back shares.

Even with the Buy recommendation, Blair lowers his stock target price for HUN to $30 from $37, citing falling value of the Venator stake and a more conservative EBITDA multiple estimate.

Source: Bloomberg First Word