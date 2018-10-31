CommVault +3% despite mixed Q2, downside guides, and downgrade

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) gains 3% on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. Software and products revenue was $69.5M, down 3% Y/Y.

Q3 guidance has adjusted profit at $27M, revenue at $181M (consensus: $191.47M). Q4 adjusted profit guide is $30M with revenue of $189M (consensus: $200M). The company expected continued subscription mix headwinds.

FY guides have FY19 revenue at $715M (consensus: $747M) with a 14.5% to 15% margin and $105M profit. FY20 revenue growth is expected at $780M (consensus: $808M) with a margin of at least 20% and $160M profit.

Analyst action: KeyBanc downgrades CommVault from Overweight to Sector Weight (Source: StreetAccount.)

