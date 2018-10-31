More on Santander Consumer USA Q3: Total auto originations rise 52% Y/Y
Oct. 31, 2018 10:16 AM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)SC, STLABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Santander Consumer USA (SC +1.3%) Q3 EPS of 64 cents beats average analyst estimate by 6 cents and increases from 55 cents Y/Y.
- "With SC shares down almost 18 since early September and the stock trading at just 6.7x FY19E consensus EPS, we believe the report could help spark a relief rally," says BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.
- Total auto originations rose 52% Y/Y to $7.6B as core retail auto loan originations increased 49% to $2.3B and Chrysler Capital lease originations surged 73% to $2.9B.
- Retail installment contract gross charge-off ratio of 17.6% declines 60 bps Y/Y; RIC net charge-off rate of 8.8%, down 50 bps.
- 59-plus delinquency rate of 5.5%, down 30 bps.
- Q3 net finance and other interest income rose 5% to $1.14B Y/Y as higher lease income was partly offset by higher interest expense.
- Investors are still waiting on Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU -1.1%) decision on whether it will exercise its option to buy Chrysler Capital from SC. Palmer still sees that deal as highly likely.
