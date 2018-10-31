More on Santander Consumer USA Q3: Total auto originations rise 52% Y/Y

Oct. 31, 2018 10:16 AM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)SC, STLABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Santander Consumer USA (SC +1.3%) Q3 EPS of 64 cents beats average analyst estimate by 6 cents and increases from 55 cents Y/Y.
  • "With SC shares down almost 18 since early September and the stock trading at just 6.7x FY19E consensus EPS, we believe the report could help spark a relief rally," says BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.
  • Total auto originations rose 52% Y/Y to $7.6B as core retail auto loan originations increased 49% to $2.3B and Chrysler Capital lease originations surged 73% to $2.9B.
  • Retail installment contract gross charge-off ratio of 17.6% declines 60 bps Y/Y; RIC net charge-off rate of 8.8%, down 50 bps.
  • 59-plus delinquency rate of 5.5%, down 30 bps.
  • Q3 net finance and other interest income rose 5% to $1.14B Y/Y as higher lease income was partly offset by higher interest expense.
  • Investors are still waiting on Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU -1.1%) decision on whether it will exercise its option to buy Chrysler Capital from SC. Palmer still sees that deal as highly likely.
  • Previously: Santander Consumer beats by $0.06, beats on total finance and other interest income (Oct. 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.