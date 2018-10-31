Maxar dives 38% to new low after profits fall well short

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has slid 38% and plumbed a new all-time low today after its Q3 profits fell short of even the lowest estimates amid a continuing decline in its space systems business.

"Excluding the impact of the large GEO market decline, the rest of Maxar is delivering solid revenue growth," notes CEO Howard Lance.

He adds the company's continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives for its GEO Comcast business and expects to decide by the end of 2018.

A net loss of $432.5M included $383.6M in impairment losses and inventory obsolescence. Adjusted earnings were $44.6M.

Revenue by segment: Space Systems, $262.5M (down 11.9%); Imagery, $209.2M (up 1,673% from $11.8M); Services, $61.8M (up 113%).

Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Space Systems, $19M (down 69%); Imagery, $132.9M (up 1,672%); Services, $9.3M (up 82.4%).

For the full year, it's forecasting a revenue drop of about 6.5% pro forma, and EPS of $4.05-$4.10. It sees operating cash flow of $300M-$400M and capex of $300M-$315M.

Previously: Maxar Technologies misses by $0.30, misses on revenue (Oct. 31 2018)

Press release