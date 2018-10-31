United Rentals completes BlueLine acquisition

United Rentals (URI +5.6% ) has completed its previously announced acquisition of BlueLine from Platinum Equity for a total purchase price of approximately $2.1B in cash, using a combination of newly issued debt and bank borrowings to fund the transaction.

The company has updated its full-year 2018 forecast solely to reflect the expected impacts of the acquisition, adding $120M of total revenue and $50M of adjusted EBITDA to the guidance previously released on October 17.

United Rentals has paused its current $1.25B share repurchase program effective with the BlueLine closing, consistent with recent larger acquisitions.