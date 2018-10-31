Entergy reports strong Q3 but probe shows deeply involved with paid actors
- Entergy (ETR -1.1%) is lower despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and guiding full-year earnings above Wall Street expectations.
- ETR says Q3 earnings from its utility business rose 26% Y/Y to $505M, or $2.75/share, driven by favorable weather and the lower federal income tax rate.
- ETR also raises its FY 2018 EPS outlook to $6.75-$7.25 from its previous view of $6.25-$6.85 and above $6.55 analyst consensus estimate.
- But Q3 results are overshadowed by the findings of an independent investigation that ETR officials including former CEO Charles Rice actively facilitated fraudulent support for a proposed gas plant in Louisiana.
- The report commissioned by the New Orleans City Council and issued this week says the utility "knew or should have known" that the situation could ultimately result in local actors being paid to attend and speak at hearings on whether to approve the $210M New Orleans Power Station.
- The New Orleans City Council has called a special meeting for this afternoon to discuss next steps.