Radian Group gets 3.3% lift as Q3 comes in better than expected

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) advances 3% after Q3 adjusted operating EPS of 71 cents per share, a 13% surprise on the positive; compares with 46 cents a year ago.

Q3 net premiums earned-mortgage insurance increases 8% to $255.5M Y/Y.

MI new insurance written up 4% to $15.8B Y/Y, down 4% Q/Q; MI primary insurance in force rises 10% to $217.1B and up 3% from June 30, 2018.

Book value per share increases to $15.69 vs. $15.01 at June 30, 2018 and $13.88 at Sept. 30, 2017..

Adjusted net operating ROE improves to 19.0% form 13.7% Y/Y.

The number of primary delinquent loans was 20,770 as of Sept. 30, 2018, down 6% from 22,088 as of June 30, 2018 and down 13% from 23,826 as of Sept. 30, 2017.

