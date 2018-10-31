More on Hi-Crush Partners Q3 results

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -9.5% ) reports Q3 sales increase 28% Y/Y to $213.9M due to 13% increase in sand sales volume to 2,775K tons; sand produced & delivered is +5.5% to 2,655K tons

Contribution margin expands 39% to $66,389 with per ton margin up 23% to $23.92

EBITDA margin compresses 125bps to 23.6%; gross margin improves ~305bps to 26.2%; operating margin declines ~110bps to 18.3%

For Q4, the company anticipates sales volumes to be ~2.3-2.5M tons, which is expected to be negatively impacted by continued weakness in completions activity, and seasonal slowdowns

