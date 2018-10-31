United Microelectronics halts R&D with US-blocked Fujian

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) says it will temporarily halt R&D activities with Chinese partner Fujian Jinhua after the U.S. cut Fujian off from suppliers on allegations it stole IP from Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

The Trump administration took action on Monday to cut Fujian Jinhua, which is part of China’s “Made in China 2025” high-tech development program, from U.S. suppliers.

Taiwan-based UMC says it wasn’t considered a supplier since it doesn’t export products to Fujian Jinhua. But the company cleared its R&D schedule until those activities “are cleared to resume by the appropriate authorities.”