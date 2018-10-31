Accuray up 36% on bullish prospects in China

Accuray (ARAY +36.3% ) is up on 40% higher volume following the release of fiscal Q1 results that featured a revenue beat, albeit on modest expectations since the yoy increase was only 1.5%.

Investors appear to be reacting to comments by CEO Josh Levine during the conference call about the company's prospects in China after the Chinese Ministry of Health announced that licenses for 188 Type A radiotherapy systems and 1,208 Type B radiotherapy systems will be issued between now and the end of 2020 (page two of transcript).

