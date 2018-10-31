Nasdaq up nearly 3% in early action; Consumer staples lag

Screens are green nearly across the board, with Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft all up more than 4% , and leading the Nasdaq to a 2.9% advance .

The S&P 500 and DJIA are ahead about 1.5% , with General Motors soaring 8.5% after pleasing Q3 results.

Lagging today are the consumer staples (XLP -1.4% ), with disappointing results from Clorox, among others.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2.7 bps to 3.15%.

The president before the open channeled his inner Denis Gartman, tweeting his opinion that "today looks to be another good one" for stocks. "Companies' earnings are great," he added.