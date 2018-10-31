Nasdaq up nearly 3% in early action; Consumer staples lag

Screens are green nearly across the board, with Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft all up more than 4%, and leading the Nasdaq to a 2.9% advance.
The S&P 500 and DJIA are ahead about 1.5%, with General Motors soaring 8.5% after pleasing Q3 results.
Lagging today are the consumer staples (XLP -1.4%), with disappointing results from Clorox, among others.
The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2.7 bps to 3.15%.
The president before the open channeled his inner Denis Gartman, tweeting his opinion that "today looks to be another good one" for stocks. "Companies' earnings are great," he added.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox