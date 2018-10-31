Five banks get upgrades by Raymond James as backdrop `ain't so bad'

Raymond James analyst David Long "selectively" upgrades Comerica (CMA +2.8% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +2% ), MB Financial (MBFI +1.6% ), Regions Financial (RF +3% ), and Synovus (SNV +2.4% ), saying now's a good time to buy higher quality banks because the "economic, regulatory, and political backdrop ain't so bad, but ain't great either."

Keeps sector at equal weight as fundamentals have likely peaked.

Long leans more positive than at midyear because valuations have slipped and expectations reset.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

U.S. 10Y Treasury yields +2 basis points to 3.14%.

