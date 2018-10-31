Resideo mission statement as standalone company

"If you’ve ever tried to piece together a smart home yourself, you know how complicated it can be. It can mean dozens of gadgets and apps, rewiring, and troubleshooting," said Resideo (REZI +0.3% ) CEO Mike Nefkens. "Our mission is to offer a different choice in the industry and make it easier to upgrade to a smart home."

In the coming months, Resideo plans to introduce new products and software to advance the smart home experience. These include:

A Honeywell Home (NASDAQ:HONE) next generation professional residential security platform and new enhancements to the Total Connect Remote Services application. The D6 Pro Wi-fi Ductless Controller, which provides smart control for ductless HVAC, and a Universal Heat Pump Defrost Control for HVAC contractors, which offers universal compatibility across a broad range of original equipment manufacturer brands.

Previously: Resideo set to begin trading on NYSE (Oct. 29 2018)