Huron Consulting rallies due to updated guidance

Huron Consulting (HURN +9.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 12.5% Y/Y to $198.5M.

Segment revenue: Healthcare $90.4M (+13.6% Y/Y); Business Advisory $57.2M (+3.3% Y/Y) & Education $50.9M (+22.8% Y/Y).

Segment operating margin: Total margin increased 70 bps to 26.9%; Healthcare declined 290 bps to 29.5%; Business Advisory declined 250 bps to 20.7% & Education increased 1,080 bps to 29.5%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 30 bps to 12.5%.

Number of full-time billable consultants: Total 2,222 (+4.5% Y/Y); Healthcare 829 (+8.9% Y/Y); Business Advisory 775 (-6.6% Y/Y) & Education 618 (+15.3% Y/Y).

Full-time billable consultant utilization rate: Total 77.8%; Healthcare 81.2%; Business Advisory 74.4% & Education 77.3%

Revised 2018 Outlook: Revenue $775-790M; Net income $18-22M; Adj. net income $44-48M; D&A $39M; GAAP EPS $0.82-0.98; Adj. EPS of $2.02-2.18; EBITDA $84-90M ; Adj. EBITDA $88-94M & Adj. EBITDA margin of 11.4%-11.9%.

Previously: Huron Consulting beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Oct. 30 2018)