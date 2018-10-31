Intuitive Surgical up 6% on potential upside in China

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG +5.8% ) is up on average volume as medical stocks try to rebound from the recent selloff. Helping matters is the recent announcement from the Chinese Ministry of Health that it will issue licenses for 154 new surgical robots between now and the end of 2020.

Leerink says robot utilization in China is one of the highest globally at over 400 procedures per unit each year and expects ISRG to close 90% of the orders.

Evercore says the licenses are a "medium-term positive" that should add 1.5 - 2.0% to procedure growth and 1 - 2% to revenue growth.

Source: Bloomberg