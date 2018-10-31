Aegion slips 11% post Q3 results misses

Aegion (AEGN -11% ) reported Q3 revenue of $339.68M, slightly down by 0.6% Y/Y, reflecting strength in Energy Services and Corrosion Protection that was offset by declines in Infrastructure Solutions due to an unfavorable project mix within North America CIPP operations.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 10 bps to 21.4%; operating margin recovered by 2,585 bps to 3.8% and Adj. operating margin improved by 156 bps to 7.4%.

Infrastructure Solutions sales $155.68M (-10.6% Y/Y); gross margin expanded by 100 bps to 24.5%; operating margin recovered by 4,918 bps to 6.7% and Adj. operating margin improved by 90 bps to 10.7%.

Corrosion Protection sales $105.62M (+3.3% Y/Y); gross margin expanded 250 bps to 25%; operating margin recovered by 497 bps to 2.3% and Adj. operating margin improved by 650 bps to 7.8%.

Energy Services sales $78.37M (+19.8% Y/Y); gross margin declined by 360 bps to 10.4% and operating margin declined by 200 bps to 0.2%.

Contract backlog was $671M as of September 30, 2018 with new orders in the quarter of $298M.

Company expect earnings growth in FY18 to be 15% to 20% above FY17 results.

