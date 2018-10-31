HollyFrontier +7% on strong Q3; refinery gross margin jumps 38%

HollyFrontier (HFC +6.9% ) shoots higher after easily topping expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, as it captured favorable crude discounts across its refining system.

HFC says Q3 adjusted EBITDA in its refining and marketing segment jumped 55% Y/Y to $507.2M from $326.4M in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by lower laid-in crude costs which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $19.41/bbl, 38% above $14.05/bbl in Q3 2017.

Total Q3 refined product sales volumes fell 3% Y/Y to 447,770 bbl/day, due to the planned turnaround at the El Dorado refinery that began in late September and as an outage forced Woods Cross to run at reduced rates throughout July and August.

Looking to Q4, HFC sees "normal seasonality in the gasoline markets and sustained attractive crude markets," adding that it is currently undergoing turnarounds at the El Dorado and Mississauga facilities and plans to return to normal operations in November.