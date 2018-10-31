Discover Financial gets investment-grade rating from Moody's

Moody's Investor Service upgrades Discover Financial (DFS +0.9% ) to investment-grade on its "strong and consistent profitability and good risk management."

Moody's also cites Discover's comparatively strong capital and good asset quality, which should protect DFS's creditors even in "a more adverse economy."

Long-term senior unsecured debt rating raised to Baa3 from Ba1.

Bank subsidiary long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3.

Deposit ratings to A2/Prime-1 from A3/Prime-2.

Outlook stable.

Note: Getting an investment-grade rating generally lowers a company's interest rates for new borrowings.

