Casino sector follows MGM higher

A strong earnings report by MGM Resorts (MGM +5.1% ) is helping to provide a lift to both the Macau casino sector and U.S. regionals.

Two notable items from the MGM report were the 39% jump in Q3 operating income for MGM China and the incremental boost that sports betting is providing to land casinos as it legalized on a state-by-state basis.

Notable gainers include Studio City (NYSE:MSC) +6.6% , Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) +4.9% , Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) +4.6% , Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +4.3% , Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) +3.3% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +3.1% .

