Consumer  | On the Move

Casino sector follows MGM higher

|By:, SA News Editor

A strong earnings report by MGM Resorts (MGM +5.1%) is helping to provide a lift to both the Macau casino sector and U.S. regionals.

Two notable items from the MGM report were the 39% jump in Q3 operating income for MGM China and the incremental boost that sports betting is providing to land casinos as it legalized on a state-by-state basis.

Notable gainers include Studio City (NYSE:MSC+6.6%, Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY+4.9%, Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD+4.6%, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI+4.3%, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN+3.3% and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN+3.1%.

