Chubb expands insurance offerings for private equity firms

Chubb (CB +0.7% ) adds new types of coverage to "address the unique risks private equity firms face."

Some coverage extensions include:

Portfolio company pre-acquisition defense costs that may come from lawsuits brought against the PE firm as controlling shareholder, even when the alleged actions of the portfolio company predate the PE firm's acquisition of the company.

Crisis costs, including hiring a public relations firm, to mitigate potential harm to its reputation due to a key executive termination.

Defense costs incurred by a PE firm executive as a result of being interviewed by regulatory enforcement agencies.

