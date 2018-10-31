Aeterna Zentaris up 59% on Strongbridge/Novo Macrilen deal

Thinly traded nano cap Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS +58.5% ) is up on a whopping 159x surge in volume in reaction to Strongbridge Biopharma's (SBBP +39.5% ) out-licensing deal with Novo Nordisk for U.S. and Canadian rights to MACRILEN (macimorelin).

SBBP acquired U.S. and Canadian rights from AEZS in January for $24M plus tiered mid-to-high teen royalties on net sales. Under the terms of their agreement, AEZS will eligible for a portion of milestone payments for a pediatric indication and for achieving certain sales targets.

