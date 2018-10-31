Cenovus +4% despite Q3 loss; cuts capex forecast by $250M

Cenovus Energy (CVE +3.8% ) moves higher despite reporting a surprise Q3 loss, hurt by a fall in Canadian crude prices amid rising oil supplies.

CVE says total Q3 oil sands production rose 4% Y/Y to more than 495.6K boe/day, including a 6% increase to 163.9K bbl/day at its Foster Creek project and a 2% increase at Christina Lake to 212.7K bbl/day; total production in the Deep Basin averaged 118.9K boe/day, up 3% Y/Y and down 8% Q/Q due in part to the divestiture of the Cenovus Pipestone Partnership.

CVE lowers its FY 2018 capex forecast by ~$250M at the midpoint, with essentially no change to production guidance, citing strong operational performance and efficient use of capital.

CVE also reduces its 2018 outlook for per-unit oil sands operating costs to $7.49/bbl at the midpoint, down 5% from its December 2017 guidance.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Alex Pourbaix said CVE expects the spread between Western Canadian Select and U.S. benchmark WTI crude to "significantly" ease out by mid 2019.