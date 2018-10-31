Yandex considers issuing new share class as takeover defense

Yandex (YNDX +5.6% ) is considering issuing a new class of shares that would hand 60% of voting control to a fund run by its CEO, Kommersant reports.

That would be a defense against a possible takeover.

The fund would be controlled by CEO Arkady Volozh and the rest of control shared by 10-12 Yandex execs with Russian citizenship; it would get new Class B-1 shares cementing the 60% voting control under the plan.

Those new shares would be provided voting rights only. Volozh currently holds about 48% voting rights and his Class B shares can't even be transferred to heirs.

