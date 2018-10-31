SiteOne Landscape +9% post Q3 results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE +9% ) reported Q3 sales increase of 15% Y/Y to $578.5M and organic sales increased of 5% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 110 bps to 33% and operating margin expanded by 45 bps to 7.2%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 24% Y/Y to $60M and margin improved by 80 bps to 10.4%.

SG&A increased by 18.5% Y/Y to $151.8M and margin was 26.2% up by 74 bps.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities increased by 310% to $70.1 million.

Company updated the FY18 Adj. EBITDA guidance to $175-180M range.

