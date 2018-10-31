Dollarama -6% after Spruce Point report

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) is down 6.2% after Spruce Point Capital issues a Strong Sell rating on the retailer.

The firm points to the loft valuation on Dollarama as it targets 40% downside risk for shares.

Spruce Point Capital: "DOL currently trades at a ~50% premium to peers and carries among the highest multiples of any global retailer. Higher only are the valuations of crème de la crème global fashion brands – Hermes, Prada, Ferragamo, etc. Such lofty multiples are inappropriate for a dollar store with serious near-to-medium-term business risks. Analyst estimates are not sufficiently skeptical of management’s targets in light of these concerns."

Shares of Dollarama hit a 52-week low of $27.29 just minutes ago.