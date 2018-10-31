Chaarat Gold pulls offer to buy Centerra Gold, Kumtor mine

Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF +5.4%) is higher after Chaarat Gold says it is no longer pursuing an acquisition of the Kumtor gold mine in the Kyrgyz Republic after the Canadian miner turned down a takeover offer for the entire company.
Chaarat says it made an all-cash offer in September to buy Centerra at a premium of at least 35% above its C$5.48/share price at the time of the proposal, after an April effort involving a three-way deal between the companies and a Kyrgyz state consortium failed to impress Centerra.
Chaarat says it is no longer pursuing either transaction due to the “unwillingness" of Centerra to engage.
