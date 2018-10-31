CAI International jumps 16.8% post Q3 results

CAI International (CAI +16.8% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 28.1% Y/Y to $115.5M.

Record lease revenue up 22% Y/Y to $84.1M, due to strong container demand and improved rail fundamentals.

Record logistics revenue up 49% driven by demand for truck brokerage and intermodal services

Average utilization for CAI’s owned container fleet was 99.2% up 100 bps .

During the quarter, CAI leased out $296M of container equipment.

In 2018, CAI has invested or committed to invest ~$720M in container equipment.

Net lease outs of 584 railcars, and has firm customer commitments to lease an additional 625 new cars.

Utilization of the railcar fleet is currently 87%, up 78% from previous quarter.

Annualized return on average common equity was 14%.

CAI announced a new 3M common stock share repurchase program.Previously:

