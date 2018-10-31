Vanda Pharma down 3% on FDA Warning Letter

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA -3% ) slips on below-average volume in apparent response to its receipt of an FDA Warning Letter related to its website content for FANAPT (iloperidone) tablets and HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) capsules. The letter states that the content is false and misleading about the benefits of the two meds and fails to include risk information, especially since FANAPT's labeling includes a Boxed Warning.

The company has until November 5 to submit its written response, including its plan to address the misbranding issues.