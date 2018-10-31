United Rentals updates guidance after BlueLine deal

United Rentals (URI +3.4% ) announces that it completed the $2.1B acquisition of BlueLine from Platinum Equity.

The company says it used a combination of newly issued debt and bank borrowings to fund the transaction and related expenses.

The acquisition is expected to boost United Rentals’ equipment rental capacity in many of the largest metropolitan areas in North America, including both U.S. coasts, the Gulf South and Ontario.

New FY18 guidance from United Rental adds $120M of revenue and $50M of adjusted EBITDA to the prior outlook to account for the BlueLine business.

