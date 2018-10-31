Fed unveils proposal to ease regulations for some large banks

The Federal Reserve unveils a proposal that takes a tiered approach to match regulations for large banking organizations with their risk profiles.

If enacted, the new rules could ease liquidity and compliance requirements for such banks as PNC FInancial (PNC +3% ), Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.8% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.4% ), and Capital One (COF +1.6% ).

The framework establishes four categories of standards for large banking organizations--those with more than $100B in total consolidated assets.

"The proposals would prescribe materially less stringent requirements on firms with less risk, while maintaining the most stringent requirements for firms that pose the greatest risks to the financial system and our economy," Chairman Jerome H. Powell said in a statement.

Firms in the lowest risk category--mostly domestic firms with $100B-$250B in total assets--would no longer be subject to standardized liquidity requirements, but remain subject to firm-developed liquidity stress tests and regulatory liquidity risk management standards. Supervisory stress tests would be moved to a two-year cycle, instead of annually and they'd no longer be required to conduct company-run stress tests.

Companies in the next lowest category--generally with consolidated assets of $250B or more or material levels of other risk factors and are not global systemically important banks--would have standardized liquidity requirements reduced, but remain subject to a range of enhanced liquidity standards. Their required company-run stress tests would move to a two-year cycle instead of semi-annually. They'd also remain subject to annual supervisory stress tests.

Firms in the highest risk categories--including global systemically important banks--would not see any changes to their capital or liquidity requirements.

