Tariffs sting Spartan Motors; shares plunge 33%

Among other items, the company takes note of "tariff-driven increases in costs" after reporting Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $10.6M vs. $12.9M a year ago. Margin fell a full 210 basis points to 4.7%.

That $10.6M was roughly 63% of what the company had guided for, and management blames tariffs for about one-third of that shortfall.

Full-year adjusted EPS is trimmed to $0.42-$0.48 from $0.60-$0.66.

SPAR -33.1%

