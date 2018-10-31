Stifel: Samsung's memory comments positive for Western Digital, Micron

Stifel analyst Kevin Cassidy says Samsung’s comments about capital spending and the memory market are positive for Micron (MU +2.8% ), Western Digital (WDC +2.2% ), and Smart Global (SGH -0.2% ).

Samsung slashed its 2018 capex by over a quarter while reporting a record Q3 operating profit. The company expects the forecast to be weak in Q1 due to seasonality then strengthen as business conditions “particularly in the memory market” improve.

Samsung’s comments indicated that fundamentals should bottom in 1H19, according to Cowen’s Karl Ackerman.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Record profits for Samsung, warns on capex (Oct. 31)