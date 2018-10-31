Gilead down 6% as investors unmoved with Tango deal

Gilead Sciences (GILD -5.7% ) slumps on average volume. Investors appear disappointed with the (lack of) potential for its immuno-oncology partnership with Tango to rekindle growth.

Piper's Tyler Van Buren (NEUTRAL/$75) says the company needs a much bigger pipeline today. He cut his outlook last week after seeing continued disappointing sales for Yescarta and the likelihood that the market launch for JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib won't happen before the end of 2021.

Jefferies' Michael Yee is still bullish (BUY/$95) although he cites the uncertainty with the CEO search and "noise in the HIV market" related to a supposed rewards plan from United Therapeutics (UTHR -6.7% ) aimed at promoting lower-priced HIV meds for newly diagnosed patients, a promotion that he feels won't have a material impact on Biktarvy sales.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Gilead teams up with Tango Therapeutics in cancer (Oct. 31)