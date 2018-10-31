Glencore sees coal mining business eclipsing copper next year

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says its coal mining business will eclipse its copper unit next year and become the commodity trader's most profitable operation, saying record coal profit in 2019 will be driven by a nearly 10% gain in shipments while costs are seen falling to $49/ton from $52 this year.

Glencore, benefiting from soaring coal prices and purchases of coal assets including Rio Tinto’s Australian operations, says it expects coal mining profit to jump to $6.2B next year, exceeding copper earnings forecast by analysts to come in at ~$5.5B.

The company estimates consolidated coal production will climb to 145M metric tons in 2019 from 132M tons this year, which could generate $6.2B in EBITDA at a spot price of $108/ton.