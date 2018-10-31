Bitcoin turns 10 - Jamie Dimon doesn't really care

"I don't really give a sh-t about Bitcoin," says Jamie Dimon, perhaps paraphrasing Richard Nixon ("I don't give a sh-t about the lira") without knowing it.

The JPMorgan boss happens to be speaking at a conference in L.A. on this, the 10th birthday of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It was just over a year ago when Dimon labeled the crypto a fraud. While that comment looked foolish for a few months, it's looking less so today. Nevertheless, Dimon says he regrets making the remark.

Dimon remains a fan of blockchain, the underlying technology for Bitcoin.

Cryptos today remain in a deep sleep, with most little-changed.