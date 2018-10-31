New Media -7% after same-store sales decline

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) has slipped 7% after revenues fell short in its Q3 earnings (one estimate).

Revenues grew nearly 20% on a headline basis, but fell 4.8% on an organic same-store basis. The company's closed more than $275M in acquisitions over the past 12 months.

Operating income was $2.6M, and the company posted a net loss of $6.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $44.1M.

Digital revenues rose 31% to $46.6M; UpCurve generated $25.5M (up 42%).

Meanwhile, circulation revenues fell 1.8% (organic same-store basis).

Free cash flow was $31M. Liquidity's at $96.2M as of quarter's end; "We continue to see opportunities for further investment and remain well positioned to take advantage of them," says CEO Michael Reed.

Previously: New Media misses on revenue (Oct. 31 2018)

Earnings call slides

Press Release