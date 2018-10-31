Littelfuse up 10% post Q3 results

Littelfuse (LFUS +10.2% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 38.2% Y/Y to $439.19M and organic revenue growth of 8% Y/Y.

Sales by segments: Electronics sales $296.47M (+69%Y/Y and +12%Y/Y organically); Automotive sales $114.42M (+0.5% Y/Y); and Industrial sales $28.30M (+0.4% Y/Y and +10% Y/Y organically) sales were almost flat due to the exit of the Custom business.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 115 bps to 40.9% and operating margin declined by 108 bps to 17.4%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 36.6% Y/Y to $110.5M and margin declined by 20 bps to 25.2%.

Cash flow from operations was $111.2M and free cash flow was $95.6M.

The electronics segment book-to-bill ratio exiting the third quarter was 0.91.

Company purchased ~200k shares of common stock under its share repurchase program.

4Q18 Outlook: Sales $408-420M; Adj. EPS $1.92-2.06 and effective tax rate in range of 20-21%.

