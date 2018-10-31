Investors turn to short-term Treasury ETFs amid volatile markets

Investors are looking to ETFs that track short-term U.S. government debt as a hedge against higher interest rates and as stock markets suffer the worst month in seven years. The S&P 500 Index has declined 7% this month

Some $518M flowed into The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) on Monday, its largest inflow since 2011, Bloomberg reports, adding that the fund has attracted more than $1.7B this month.

And the Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) has seen about $110M come in since Oct. 22.

With the brutal drop in the stock markets this month, U.S. Treasuries are seen as a safe haven. And investing in short-term government notes allows investors to benefit as the Fed raises interest rates.

“With the weakness in the market, we have seen investors get out of both longer duration fixed-income and equities into BIL as a cash-parking vehicle,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs at WallachBeth Capital. “They need to remain invested in something, so as a placeholder they invest in BIL.”

