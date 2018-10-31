Tech lunch break:

Earnings and a positive Samsung comment are pushing tech’s gains today. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 2.6% , the S&P 500 IT index is up 2.7% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.3% compared to the 2.2% Nasdaq gain and 1.5% for the S&P 500.

Hardware: Diebold +8.7% rallies despite mixed results while NCR +13.6% gains on mixed Q3 and a lower guide that came with a savings program. 3D -23.8% plunges on weak results and takes 3D printing peers Stratasys -3.5% and ExOne -3.8% along for the ride. Cray +12.9% is still gaining on yesterday’s supercomputer and DOE deal announcements and earnings beat.

Semis: Samsung’s Q3 record operating profit came with a note that business conditions “particularly in the memory market” will improve after Q1. Stifel thinks the note was positive for Micron +3.2% and Western Digital +2.4%. Xilinx +3.5% is still gaining on yesterday’s Bloomberg report that it’s chips will replace Intel in some Microsoft Azure servers.

Previously: Cray +3.9% on new supercomputer, DOE contract (Oct. 30)

Previously: Cray beats by $0.85, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)

Previously: Xilinx gains on Microsoft chip order headlines (update) (Oct. 30)

Internet: Facebook +3.5% and eBay +5.5% drive internet-related stocks higher after earnings. Facebook reported in-line revenue and slowing user growth. EBay beat estimates and didn’t report the GMV weakness predicted off PayPal’s last print.

Software: EA -3.5% drops as its guidance cut weighs down the beat. Systemax reported beats and nabbed an analyst upgrade for a +21.8% pop. OSPN -14% and PAYC -6.2% are down on earnings. Mitek +15.4% after ASG Technologies propose to acquire the company.

Other movers on earnings: RBBN +22% and BDC -10.2% in network and communication, FLT +8.4% and ADP +4.9% in Services.

Related internet, software, and networking ETFs: FDN, IGV, PSJ, XSW, XWEB, FNGD, FNGU

Top stories for the morning:

Previously: Facebook -1.9% with in-line revenues, slowing user growth (Oct. 30)

Previously: eBay +4% on Q3 beats, in-line guide despite PayPal volume warning (Oct. 30)

Previously: EA -5.8% as guidance weighs on Q2 beat (Oct. 30)

Previously: Record profits for Samsung, warns on capex (Oct. 31)

Previously: Stifel: Samsung's memory comments positive for Western Digital, Micron (Oct. 31)