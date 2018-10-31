Integra Lifesciences Q3 revenue miss and revised guidance pressure shares, down 15%

Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART -14.7% ) is down on more than double normal volume following the release of Q3 results. Highlights:

Revenue up 31% to $365.9M (includes $78.9M from Codman). Organic sales growth was 6.2%.

EPS up almost four-fold to $0.15. Non-GAAP EPS up 31% to $0.59.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $1.467B - 1.472B from $1.475B - 1.490B; organic revenue growth: ~4% from ~5%; EPS: $0.71 - 0.77 (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $2.36 - 2.42 (unch).

Softer revenue outlook due to lower expected sales in extremities orthopedics, yet-to-be transferred Codman revenues in certain countries and lower foreign currency benefit.

