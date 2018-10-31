Reuters: Petrobras stops Chevron plan to drill in Brazil offshore block

A decision by Petrobras (PBR -3% ) not to invest in drilling new wells has derailed plans by Chevron (CVX +0.9% ) to resume exploration in Brazil's offshore Frade field, Reuters reports.

CVX, which operates the field with a 52% stake, approved the drilling plan but PBR, which owns a 30% stake, nixed the move as it prioritizes development of pre-salt offshore resources, according to the report.

Schlumberger (SLB -0.7% ) had planned to drill six wells in the Frade field for ~$20M.

PBR and CVX halted exploration in the Frade field after a 2011 spill that led to criminal charges and a civil lawsuit.