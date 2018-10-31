MeiraGTx nabs rights to gene therapy for dry eye & dry mouth disorder

MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX -0.3% ) inks an agreement with the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research for global rights to a gene therapy to treat an autoimmune disorder called Sjögren’s syndrome, characterized by its two most common symptoms: dry mouth and dry eyes.

The two parties are collaborating on preclinical work for the candidate, AAV-AQP1, aimed at treating inadequate salivary gland function associated with Sjögren’s and an ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study in patients with moderate or severe radiation-induced dry mouth.

Financial terms are not disclosed.