Report: Precision bid for Trinidad Drilling may be at risk amid stock selloff

The recent selloff in global stocks could jeopardize Precision Drilling’s (PDS +0.6% ) $1B deal to acquire Trinidad Drilling (OTCPK:TDGCF +0.8% ) and complicate attempts to sell shareholders on the transaction, Financial Post reports.

PDS on Oct. 5 said it sought to buy rival Trinidad in an all-share deal valued at just over $1B and surpassed a $947M hostile cash bid from Ensign Energy Services (OTCPK:ESVIF +5.3% ), but the stock selloff has flipped the relative value of the deals; at current prices, PDS’s offer is worth $1.38 per Trinidad share, an 18% discount to Ensign’s $1.68/share cash offer.

“Given the significant drop in Precision Drilling’s share price and the ongoing volatility in the commodity and equity markets, Precision Drilling’s all-share proposal is a risky and inferior proposition for Trinidad shareholders,” Ensign President and COO Bob Geddes tells Financial Post.

PDS President and CEO Kevin Neveu says Trinidad shareholders have a "strong preference” for being involved in a share-based deal so they can participate in the upside of the commodity cycle.