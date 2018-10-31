Keurig Dr Pepper rallies after inking evian deal

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP +5.7% ) trades higher after the company announces a long-term distribution deal with Danone Waters of America.

KDP will sell, distribute and merchandise evian products across the U.S. as part of the agreement.

KDP statement: "We see evian as a global brand with tremendous growth potential in the U.S., and we are thrilled with the opportunity this new relationship provides to both companies. KDP remains committed to our partnership model, with evian representing an important and unique addition to our portfolio."

Source: Press Release