Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.1061. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1219. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1702. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.1904. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.55%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2654. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.25%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.3377. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.85%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) - $0.1337. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.07%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.3047. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.31%.

Payable Nov 06; for shareholders of record Nov 02; ex-div Nov 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Oct 29.