More on Chatham Lodging Q3: Expects October RevPar up 3%

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +0.4% ) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 61 cents comes in toward the high end of its 58 cents-62 cents guidance; compares with 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 comparable gross operating margins narrowed 90 basis points to 48.1%, while comparable hotel EBITDA margins lost 110 basis points to 41.3%, within its guidance of 41%-42%.

Q3 RevPar up 1.4% to $147 from $145 a year ago.

“We will continue to face tough RevPAR comps in the 2018 fourth quarter as we will be comparing to strong results in Texas and Florida due to hurricane-related business in 2017," says President and CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher. "We are encouraged that October RevPAR is forecast to rise approximately 3%.”

Q4 guidance: