More on Chatham Lodging Q3: Expects October RevPar up 3%

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +0.4%) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 61 cents comes in toward the high end of its 58 cents-62 cents guidance; compares with 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q3 comparable gross operating margins narrowed 90 basis points to 48.1%, while comparable hotel EBITDA margins lost 110 basis points to 41.3%, within its guidance of 41%-42%.
Q3 RevPar up 1.4% to $147 from $145 a year ago.
“We will continue to face tough RevPAR comps in the 2018 fourth quarter as we will be comparing to strong results in Texas and Florida due to hurricane-related business in 2017," says President and CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher. "We are encouraged that October RevPAR is forecast to rise approximately 3%.”
Q4 guidance:
Adjusted FFO per share of 32 cents-36 cents; consensus estimate 28 cents.
Hotel EBITDA margins of 34.4%-35.9%
RevPar at $119-$121, growth of -1.0% to +1.0%.
2018 guidance:
Adjusted FFO per share of $1.88-$1.92 vs. $1.85-$1.93 in guidance issued on Aug. 1.
Hotel EBITDA margins of 38.7%-39.1% vs. prior guidance of 38.8%-39.3%.
RevPar of $132-$133 vs. $131-$133; growth of -0.5%-0.0% vs. -1.5%-0.0%.
