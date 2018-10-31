Caesars Entertainment updates on Dubai projects

Caesars Entertainment (CZR +5.9% ) announces that its luxury resorts in Dubai will open on November 9 (Cove Beach) and November 15 (Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai).

The Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai opening will follow in December.

"These resorts mark the opening of our first non-gaming resorts and demonstrates the strong demand among developers and guests to see our flagship brands brought into new global markets," says Caesars CEO Mark Frissora.

The company is collaborating with Meraas Holdings on the projects.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Casino sector follows MGM higher (Oct. 31)